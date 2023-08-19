StockNews.com Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $219.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

