StockNews.com Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

CSIQ stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

