StockNews.com Lowers BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.