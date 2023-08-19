StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.