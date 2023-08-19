StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.52. 7,338,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,807. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

