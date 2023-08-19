StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

Shares of GS traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.93. 1,730,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,918. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

