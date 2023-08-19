StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,505,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4,951.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 656,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4,172.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 588,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

