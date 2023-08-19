StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.12. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 63.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 198,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 76,968 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 35,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

