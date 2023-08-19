StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

STM stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $44,110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,142,000 after buying an additional 952,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

