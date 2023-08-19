StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SAH traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 310,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 129,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.