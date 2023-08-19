StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of -155.74 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at RGC Resources

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $45,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,554 shares of company stock valued at $47,765. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in RGC Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 58.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

