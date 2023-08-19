StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of -155.74 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Insider Activity at RGC Resources
In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $45,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,554 shares of company stock valued at $47,765. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RGC Resources
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.