StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.