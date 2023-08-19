StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Get Plexus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock opened at $97.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Plexus by 234.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,856,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,327,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.