StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

OXSQ stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.