StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
OXSQ stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
