StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $130.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

