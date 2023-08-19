StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.46. 9,412,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $316.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.