StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSPN. DA Davidson cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

OneSpan stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $449.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.88. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

In related news, Director Marc Zenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,328.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 34.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 737,071 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 133.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 66.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

