StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NUS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 481,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,160. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $224,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.