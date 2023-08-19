StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

NOV traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 3,373,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

