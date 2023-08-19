StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 308,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $954,000. Cynosure Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

