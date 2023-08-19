StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.1 %

NTGR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 252,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,487. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $173.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $65,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $65,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $139,304. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,759 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after buying an additional 391,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

