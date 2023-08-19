StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NMM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.38. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
