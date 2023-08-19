StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 4.6 %

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,117. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.04 million, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

