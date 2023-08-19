StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, CL King upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,754,000 after purchasing an additional 486,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,001,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,812,000 after purchasing an additional 314,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

