StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOFG. Stephens raised their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 60,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $357.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

