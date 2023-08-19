StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 373,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.