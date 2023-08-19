StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,199.59. The stock had a trading volume of 502,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,215.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,226.37. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,388.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

