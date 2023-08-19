StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 112,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

