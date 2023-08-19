StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

LYV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.39. 847,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,455. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.