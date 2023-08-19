StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $1,452,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
