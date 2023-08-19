StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LILAK

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LILAK traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 737,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,332. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $1,452,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.