StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $652.94. 933,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

