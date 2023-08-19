StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

PHG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 752,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,338. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 875,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 88,693 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

