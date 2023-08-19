StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.24. 2,220,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

