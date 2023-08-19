StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

JYNT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 139,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 584,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,466,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,105,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 785,712 shares of company stock worth $8,191,930. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Joint by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

