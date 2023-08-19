StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.03. The company had a trading volume of 780,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,516. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $205.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

