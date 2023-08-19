StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.41. The stock had a trading volume of 701,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77. Jabil has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $115.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,251,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

