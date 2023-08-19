StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISTR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Investar Stock Performance

ISTR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 13,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,759. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. Investar has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Investar had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investar by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

