StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on InspireMD in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

InspireMD Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

NYSE NSPR opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,670,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

