StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 196,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,326. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hilltop by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

