StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
