StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.6 %

HTLD traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 428,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 27.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

