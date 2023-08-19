StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $464.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.73%. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,368 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 163.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,019 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

