StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Price Performance
GSIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 109,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,777. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 64.90%.
GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
