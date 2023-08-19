StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 109,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,777. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 64.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

