StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

GWRS stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 11,843 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 11,843 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,113,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.