StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,508. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $865.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 414,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,006.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 414,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,006.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.67 per share, with a total value of $180,002.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,394,237.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,599 shares of company stock worth $437,514. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.