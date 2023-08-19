StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

FTV stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Fortive by 834.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 467,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

