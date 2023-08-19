StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,654. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.82.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.