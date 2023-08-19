StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 246,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 187,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,347.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Young purchased 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,091.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 465,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 187,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $724,347.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,347.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

