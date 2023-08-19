StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

