StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLTR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,920. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $146.58. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.